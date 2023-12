SHAFAQNA- In 2024, Türkiye plans to maintain its bilateral efforts and diverse diplomatic approaches in order to address the growing problem of Islamophobia.

According to information from Turkish diplomatic sources, there were 15 reported incidents of Quran burning in Europe in 2022. However, in 2023, the Turkish Foreign Ministry identified an alarming number of 507 attacks targeted at the Muslim holy book in Western Europe.

