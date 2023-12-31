Twitter reaction against David Cameron’s Comments on Iran’s responsibility in preventing Houthi attacks

Shafaqna – David Cameron tweeted about his phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian concerning the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

According to Shafaqna, the tweet has sparked significant reactions among Twitter users.

David Cameron’s tweet reads: “I spoke today about Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which threaten innocent lives and the global economy. I made it clear that Iran shares responsibility for preventing these attacks due to their longstanding support of the Houthis.”

This tweet has received over 1000 comments, with the majority being critical.

Some of the comments are as follows:

Chris Medland

Have you spoken to Isreal about the reason for these attacks? The killing has to stop.

@Larry Wilson

“Start with Netanyahu first and stop the killing of children in Gaza and stop being part of these atrocities”

@ali hadi “Is it on the scale of #Israeli genocide & bombing of innocent #Palestinians using American bombs, the blessing of our UK government which has even sent RAF jets to help with “reconnaissance”? #Yemen has warned ships not to deliver good to Israel so long as it’s starving Gaza & committing genocide so unlike western powers they can’t pretend that life & biz goes as normal! These are reactions to the most repulsive genocide we’ve witnessed in modern times yet you’ve no say on that !”

@MassiVLallai “The UK is complicit in the genocide of the Palestinians so, really, just shut your mouth. Hypocrite.”

@X – Grouchy Marxist “Pity you don’t speak to Netanyahu about Israeli Zionist attacks in Gaza, which threaten innocent Palestinian lives and the global economy.”

@CockneyActivist “David, It works both ways. The statement you made means that YOU admit that YOU share responsibility for preventing the attacks on Gaza. Given your long standing support for Israel of course. I do hope @Amirabdolahian pointed that out to you.”

@abdulmote “And by the same standards, David, Britain & the US “share responsibility for preventing #isreal atrocities against #Palestinians and children of #Gaza , “…given their long-standing support to the zionists”.

@YYURYYUBIC “The UK has given “long time support” to Israel, does that mean we automatically “share responsibility” for what they do???”

@oldbasingtweets “Did he listen & express any positive engagement on the themes you presented? Did he suggest who was accountable for the situation that has developed? Perhaps you have already consulted all the other stakeholders & you have just informed us that no blame rests within your office.”

@Gh0stLA1 “Start with Netanyahu first and stop the killing of children in Gaza and stop being part of these atrocities”.

@Gl3nny5705 “US Coalition again? One good thing about Britain leaving the EU is that Europe refused to send any Naval support to the Yemen. Only the US and UK, leading the World in War! Global Britain making an explosive impact.”

@dumielauxepices “Does that also mean that the US, UK, Canada and Europe ‘share responsibility’ for preventing the Israeli’s genocide of Gaza ‘given their long standing support for the Israeli’s”?