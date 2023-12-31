Twitter reaction against David Cameron’s Comments on Iran’s responsibility in preventing Houthi attacks

Shafaqna – David Cameron tweeted about his phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian concerning the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
According to Shafaqna, the tweet has sparked significant reactions among Twitter users.
David Cameron’s tweet reads: “I spoke today about Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which threaten innocent lives and the global economy. I made it clear that Iran shares responsibility for preventing these attacks due to their longstanding support of the Houthis.”
This tweet has received over 1000 comments, with the majority being critical.
Some of the comments are as follows:
Have you spoken to Isreal about the reason for these attacks? The killing has to stop.
— Chris Medland (@chris__medland) December 31, 2023
“David, It works both ways. The statement you made means that YOU admit that YOU share responsibility for preventing the attacks on Gaza. Given your long standing support for Israel of course. I do hope @Amirabdolahian pointed that out to you.”