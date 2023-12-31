Discovering remnants of a mosque at Persepolis

SHAFAQNA- In the latest archaeological research at Persepolis, evidence of a mosque dating back to the early Islamic era was discovered.

According to ISNA, based on this research, the results of which have recently been published in issue: 4, Archaeological Society of Iran written by Hamed Moulai Kordshuli and Yunes Zare, the remnants of this mosque were located on the northwest side of the Apadana Palace of Takht Jamshid.

According to these researchers, in the research conducted on the stone pillars at the north-western gate of the Apadana Palace, stone inscriptions and patterns were observed that indicated the existence of a ritual place within this large structure from the Achaemenid period.

The content of these stone inscriptions is prayer and plea for divine forgiveness for some people in Arabic script and Kufic calligraphy. Also, blessed names and an image that is probably a qibla compass have been identified.

The existing evidence in this site combined with accounts from Islamic-era historians, travel writers and travelers as well as evidences and remnants obtained from archaeological excavations that western archaeologists have referred to in their reports emphasize accuracy of this assumption that “a portion of the Apadana of Takht Jamshid was once converted into a mosque during the early Islamic period, the researchers said.

According to these archaeologists, the discovery of such documents in Persepolis shows that no additional architectural elements such as clay or stone walls were integrated into the remnants of the Apadana palace, and it has probably been used again just by excavating one portion of the Apadana building.

According to these archaeologists, Takht-gahe Parse became famous after destruction during the Sassanian era, referred to as “Hundred Columns”, and then to “Forty Columns” and later “Forty piers” and “Forty Minarets” and subsequently named “Mosque of Solomon” and “Malak-e Soleyman” and finally, “Emarat-e Jamshidi” and “Takht-e Jamshid”. Probably, this location served as a mosque for a limited time and, for unknown reasons, the mosque does not last long, but its memory known as “Masjed-e Soleyman” has remained in the collective memory of people and only a name, albeit vague, has been remained in the historical texts that introduce the entire Takht-gah as “mosque”, while only some parts of the Apadana were converted into mosque.

Source: isna

