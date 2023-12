SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that changing sports into a tool for political competition is “wrong and does not have any purpose.”

“We want Turkish sports, particularly football, to get a great deal of public attention through successes,” he added.

President Erdogan’s remarks came a day after the Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, arranged to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia had been delayed.

Source: aa

