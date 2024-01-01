Iran to deal with dedollarization of transactions within BRICS: Tehran

SHAFAQNA- Iran, like other BRICS members, will work on the de-dollarization of trade and economic and financial transactions within the group of major emerging economies, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani maintained. It reveals that some efforts are already in progress in this direction.

“We have arranged many missions and joint work with other BRICS members within the framework of this organization,” Bagheri Kani told Sputnik.

BRICS which was established in 2009 is a group unifying the world’s largest developing economies. It includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa at present.

The 15th high-ranking BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc in August. Their full membership, excluding Argentina, is scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2024. Few days ago, Argentina’s President Javier Milei formally declined the invitation to join the BRICS, as reported by Infobae.

