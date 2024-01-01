Photos: Overview of the Holy Mary Church in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Mary Church is located on Mirza Koochak Khan Street. The architecture of this church was completed in 1324 and is registered as one of Iran’s national heritage sites. The plan of this church is in the shape of a cross both from the inside and outside, featuring a main dome with twelve sides and twelve windows. Religious ceremonies and New Year’s programs are still held in this church, with Armenian compatriots participating in these events.

You can view Shafaqna’s exclusive photo report on the exterior of this church on Monday (New Year’s Eve 2024).

Source: Shafaqna Persian