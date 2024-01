SHAFAQNA- There is currently intense combat taking place in the heart of Khan Younis, according to Al-Jazeera’s Wael Dahdouh. Palestinian residents are seeking refuge from Israeli bombardment, with the year 2024.

Since October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in a minimum of 21,822 fatalities and 56,451 injuries.

Source: Al Jazeera

