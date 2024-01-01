First casualties raise potential for escalation in Red Sea

SHAFAQNA- Tensions are escalating, especially following the USA’s military action resulting in the deaths of ten Houthis in the Red Sea. This was the initial occurrence, from the start of the escalation in the Red Sea, where we witnessed fatalities.

In an announcement by the Houthi group, it is stated that the United States holds complete accountability for the situation, and there will be subsequent repercussions. According to Grant Shapps, the UK’s Defence Secretary, the United Kingdom is fully prepared to engage in active measures against the Houthis in the area. Ongoing acts of aggression by the Red Sea pose a significant threat, as miscalculations could potentially spark a conflict encompassing the entire region.

Source: Al Jazeera

