SHAFAQNA- In regards to the war, Mahjoob Zweiri, an expert in Middle East politics at Qatar University, states that Prime Minister Netanyahu is confronted with a progressively unstable condition both within his country and on the global stage.

“Let’s not forget Netanyahu has been called Mr Security. He ran the country for 16 years. Despite all of this, in a matter of 87 days, Israel has become vulnerable economically, politically, and socially,” Zweiri explained to Al Jazeera.

Source: AlJazeera

