English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Israel to withdraw reserves from Gaza ground invasion

0

SHAFAQNA- Israel has declared its intention to remove reservists from its Gaza ground invasion in order to allow its troops to “gain strength” for upcoming conflicts.

Israel has encountered strong opposition from Hamas ever since it initiated its ground operation in late October, with the military reporting that 172 soldiers have lost their lives in the process.

Daniel Hagari, Chief Military Spokesperson, declares that Israel, in its “smart management” of the conflict, is withdrawing a portion of its troops from Gaza. He did not disclose the exact number and indicated the potential for their eventual comeback during a subsequent phase of the conflict.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Intense air strikes of Khan Younis

parniani

As 2024 begins Israeli warplanes bomb central Gaza

parniani

US destroyed Yemeni naval forces that were “carrying out duty” to Palestine,Gaza

rahman samadreza

Palestinian ministry condemns Israel’s abuse of West Bank workers

rahman samadreza

Count of Palestinian casualties in 2023 highest since Nakba

rahman samadreza

Israel says it is ready to allow humanitarian aid ships into Gaza from Cyprus

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.