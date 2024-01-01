Israel to withdraw reserves from Gaza ground invasion

SHAFAQNA- Israel has declared its intention to remove reservists from its Gaza ground invasion in order to allow its troops to “gain strength” for upcoming conflicts.

Israel has encountered strong opposition from Hamas ever since it initiated its ground operation in late October, with the military reporting that 172 soldiers have lost their lives in the process.

Daniel Hagari, Chief Military Spokesperson, declares that Israel, in its “smart management” of the conflict, is withdrawing a portion of its troops from Gaza. He did not disclose the exact number and indicated the potential for their eventual comeback during a subsequent phase of the conflict.

Source: Al Jazeera

