Intense air strikes of Khan Younis

SHAFAQNA- As Gazans counted down the final hours of 2023, they witnessed sustained, massive attacks on the Bureij refugee camp in the final hour and early hours of the morning. According to reports from the central Gaza Strip, the entire refugee camp, a densely populated area, is not only being heavily shelled but also besieged by barrel bombs.

In Deir-el-Balah, where people have been living for several days Refugee camps in the central area have been ordered to evacuate to avoid bombing, and people are being bombed in a security zone designated by the Israeli military. Five members of a family died there yesterday evening just hours after their arrival when a residential building came under fire.

Source: Al Jazeera

