Oman’s refinery and petrochemicals output growth of 6.6% by November 2023

SHAFAQNA- According to preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), Oman’s refinery and petrochemical production recorded a growth of 6.6% by the end of November 2023 compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

By the end of November 2023, production of regular gasoline 91 increased by 16.3%, resulting in an increase of 11 % led sales. In addition, there was an increase in the export of liquefied petroleum gas, paraxylene and benzene products; the growth rate was 103.8 %, 214.7 % and 95.9 %, respectively.

Source: ONA

