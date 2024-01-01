Immediate tsunami warnings issued as massive earthquake hits western Japan

SHAFAQNA- A powerful earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale struck western Japan on Monday afternoon. This event has prompted tsunami warnings as far away as eastern Russia, and it is vital that people living in coastal areas of Japan evacuate immediately.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres 6 miles and approximately 42 kilometres 26 miles northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency quickly issued a tsunami warning for the western coastal areas of Japan, and within just over 10 minutes the first waves were observed reaching the coast.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com