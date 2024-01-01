Iran joins “BRICS” from today

SHAFAQNA- The periodic head of the “BRICS” group announced that the official membership of Iran and four other countries in this group will start from today, the first of the new year.

According to Mehr news agency, quoted by Bloomberg, “Anil Sooklal”, the representative of South Africa in the “BRICS” group, announced that 5 countries Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia and Egypt will join from today, 1 January 2024.

The BRICS group of countries, which originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, invited six more countries to join last August; a group whose aim is to counter the dominance of the American-led world order. Russia founded the BRICS group in 2009 and it currently represents 42% of the world’s population, 30% of the world’s geography and 24% of the world’s economic output.

Source: Mehr News

