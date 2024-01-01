American Muslim Council: Washington should respond the call for ethnic cleansing in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The largest Islamic group in the US asked the government of this country not be quiet against the requests for ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service, Al Jazeera wrote: The Council on American–Islamic Relations known as CAIR asked the US government to respond the Israeli minister who calls for ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

Biden administration should reject claims of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich about dismissal of Palestinians from Gaza, this council has said.

Smotrich had told Army Radio: “let’s unleash the desert while two million Palestinian refugees are leaving Gaza. If there are 100000 or 200000 Arabs in Gaza and not two million Arabs, the whole discussion will totally be different the next day”.

The Council on American–Islamic located in Washington, described Smotrich’s asserts as “the last obvious call for ethnic cleansing in Gaza” and condemned it. CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement: “this has always been the plan of the Israeli government for ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Smotrich made it official. Failure of Biden administration to explicitly condemn such genocide rhetoric has emboldened Israeli leaders to turn their talking about genocide into practical act of genocide”.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com