If Netanyahu’s plans are not stopped, the year 2024 will also a year of death

SHAFAQNA- Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the year 2024 will also a year of death if plans of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza and the West Bank are not stopped.

According to Anadolu Agency, Al Safadi wrote on X: “in 2023, Israel committed terrible war crimes in Gaza and the Security Council did nothing to stop it”.

He emphasized this war disclosed the international system’s affliction to double standards.

Al Safadi wrote: “if Netanyahu’s plans to continue the war in Gaza and the West Bank and Lebanon and drawing the West into the war and saving its professional life are not stopped, the year 2024 will also a year of death”.

Netanyahu’s office has not yet reacted to the remarks of the Jordanian foreign minister.

Source: mdeast

