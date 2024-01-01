Last UN troops exit from African country

SHAFAQNA- The UN reported on Sunday that it had finished the withdrawal of its peacekeeping force from Mali. And the last soldiers leave by the last day of the 2023. A decade ago, international troops were deployed to the African country to protect civilians against separatist and Islamist groups, including Al-Qaeda.

The Malian authorities asked for the termination of the mission in June 2023. The request was approved unanimously by the UN Security Council.

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) was established in April 2013 amongst the political unrest after the 2012 Tuareg rebellion that resulted in President Amadou Toumani Toure being ousted in a coup. Afterwards, the country has seen coups in 2020 and 2021.

The actual purpose of the mission, which included more than 15,000 personnel as of February 2023, was to “support the transitional authorities of Mali in making the country stable and implementing the transitional roadmap,” according to the UN. In spite of criticism of the mission by the Malian government, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric claimed on Saturday that peacekeepers have had a positive role in maintaining regional security .

