FT: Eurozone economy faces unpromising situation in 2024

SHAFAQNA- The 20-nation euro currency bloc is likely to see only moderate economic growth, +0.6% in 2024, based on the results of a survey conducted by the Financial Times among 48 economists.

The experts polled by the FT stated that the Eurozone economy won’t be able to surpass 0.6% growth despite the fact that wages are likely to grow faster than inflation. Two thirds of the respondents said that they forecast a recession for the economy in the euro area. According to the economists, wage growth in the single currency area is set to amount to only 4% in 2024. This is while consumer prices are predicted to rise by more than 2.5% on average next year and somewhat below 2.1% in 2025.

Previously, the ECB had predicted that wages and inflation will grow 4.6% and 2.7% respectively next year, which would mark the growth of real household incomes for the first time in three years. The regulator expects consumer prices to grow 2.1% in 2025. In the meantime, unemployment is predicted to rise from 6.5% in October to 6.9% at the end of next year, according to most economists polled.

Source: rt

www.shafaqna.com