Tsunami warning published after powerful earthquake hits Japan

SHAFAQNA– Japan’s western coast was devastated by an earthquake after a tsunami on Monday. Authorities say that while the natural disaster relatively affected several nuclear power plants, there have been no signs of “abnormalities” until now.

The initial quake measured seven. It was the maximum intensity identified by the Japan Meteorological Agency’s Shindo seismic scale. Several aftershocks occurred and the agency published a tsunami warning for coastal Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Yamagata prefectures.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asked the people who live in areas where tsunamis are expected to evacuate immediately. According to the national broadcaster NHK, height of waves in some areas may have reached 5 meters.

