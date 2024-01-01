English
Doulab cemetery: The old Armenian cemetery in Tehran + [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- Doulab Cemetery is one of the most important Christian cemeteries and is an old Armenian cemetery located on the Shahid Mahallati Expressway in Tehran.

According to Shafaqna, this cemetery was established in 1315 with an area of 75 thousand square meters, which includes 6 separate sections, including sections belonging to the Armenian Apostolic Church, Eastern Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Armenian Catholic, Assyrian and Polish.
The Catholic cemetery belongs to the Poles and the rest includes the graves of the French, Italians, English and Germans.

You can see Shafqana’s pictures of this grave:

Most of the Armenian cemetery in Doulab contains the graves of 260 Poles who died of disease in Iran.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

 

