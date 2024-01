SHAFAQNA- Mai Al-Kaila reports that the number of functioning hospitals in Gaza has decreased from 36 at the beginning of the war to merely nine.

Al-Kaila also informed Al-Jazeera that the hospitals in the enclave are facing an immense influx of patients, particularly in the southern region of Gaza. She said: “They don’t have enough medical supplies and medicines and enough electricity. Therefore, the solution is totally catastrophic.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com