Iraq reiterate principled stance against brutal aggression on Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani reiterated on Monday (01 Jan. 2024) Iraq’s firm rejection of the cruel aggression against the Palestinian people.

“On the first day of the new year, we reiterate our principled stance against the brutal aggression on the Palestinian people,” said Al-Sudani on X Platform, according to the report from the Iraqi News Agency INA.

He called on the global community to fulfill their obligations in putting an end to the aggression, supporting the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and guaranteeing a dignified free life for all Palestinians.

Source: INA

www.shafaqna.com