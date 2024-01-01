English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsMiddle EastOther News

Vaccines have been received, but cannot be given to children throughout the Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Gemma Connell, a delegate from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), informs Al Jazeera from Rafah that Gaza has received a substantial number of much-needed vaccine doses, totaling in the thousands.

She stated: “Now, the challenge is how we get those vaccines to every baby who needs it because we have the babies being born here in Rafah, but we also have babies born in Jabalia, which is an area that is essentially besieged and cut off from the outside world.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Baby born on New Year’s Day at the Jabalia Red Crescent Center

rahman samadreza

Health situation in Gaza is totally catastrophic

rahman samadreza

Intense air strikes of Khan Younis

parniani

Israel to withdraw reserves from Gaza ground invasion

parniani

As 2024 begins Israeli warplanes bomb central Gaza

parniani

USA destroyed Yemeni naval forces with several casualties

rahman samadreza

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.