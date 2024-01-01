Vaccines have been received, but cannot be given to children throughout the Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Gemma Connell, a delegate from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), informs Al Jazeera from Rafah that Gaza has received a substantial number of much-needed vaccine doses, totaling in the thousands.

She stated: “Now, the challenge is how we get those vaccines to every baby who needs it because we have the babies being born here in Rafah, but we also have babies born in Jabalia, which is an area that is essentially besieged and cut off from the outside world.”

Source: aljazeera

