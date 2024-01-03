World’s Major challenges in 2024

The global scenario has been further complicated by the wars in Gaza and Ukraine and the Sino-US tensions. Obstacles created by multiple crises and challenges are making the future more daunting. Apart from this, the situation of this uncertainty is made more complicated by the general elections to be held in different countries of the world, including the United States, next year.

The transition to a multipolar world will accelerate, but multilateral institutions will continue to be under pressure. Power transfers will also continue at the global level, while middle powers will play an important role in shaping geopolitics.

Uncertainty will remain a reality in the geopolitical trends, risks and challenges of 2024. The Economist’s ‘World Ahead 2024’ report predicts a ‘multipolar disorder’ due to intensifying conflicts and geopolitical rivalries. For sure, due to the ongoing crises, the world will remain unstable and uncertain in the coming year.

Control Risks, a London-based risk consultancy firm, believes that the coming year will be “significant in deepening the crisis and creating obstacles” that will overload risk management. Other bodies, including the World Economic Forum, are pointing to an ‘era of multiple crises’.

The most important strategic scenario in the coming year will be the path of relations between the US and China. Although the two world powers have recognized the dangers of an irregular conflict and have tried to improve their relations in recent months, relations between the two countries have continued to deteriorate due to conflicts over geopolitical interests, trade with Taiwan, and technology. Will be subject to ups and downs.

Washington’s policy on China has become clear from the national security strategy of the Biden administration, while relations will remain strained due to pressure from China. Conflict in the field of technology will increase, military competition will intensify, while Taiwan will continue to be a dangerous conflict between the two countries.

Control Risks, however, believes that the relationship between the two countries will “remain in place for the time being” given the internal challenges facing both countries. Chief among these internal challenges are the US presidential elections and China’s economic problems. Most of the assessments by international think tanks and investment consulting companies like Black Rock have ruled out the possibility of a conflict between the two countries, but the Asia-Pacific region, which is the center of tension between the US and China, has a possible accidental conflict between the two countries. Concerned about

In the year 2024, the tension between the East and the West will intensify, while the Ukraine war will continue, but things may come to a standstill. The lack of serious steps towards a negotiated end to the war means that relations between East and West will continue to strain, affecting the global economy and supply chains.

However, the world’s attention has now shifted away from Ukraine to Gaza. The conflict has thrown the Middle East into a state of violence and instability, with some Arab experts calling it a ‘decisive’ moment.

The issue of Palestine, which has been in the dustbin for decades, is now at the top of the world agenda. The current situation also explains that the US policy of building relations between Arab countries and Israel by ignoring the Palestinian issue was flawed and unsustainable. The strategy of the Ibrahimi Accords has now ended due to the war in Gaza. 2024 will challenge the abilities of Arab governments and international powers to find a solution to the Palestinian issue for peace and security in the region and how to pressure Israel to return to the two-state solution.

In this divisive world scenario, middle powers will have a strong influence on geopolitics. The Sino-US tensions have given other countries an opportunity to take advantage of this rivalry and take their own independent path.

In addition, changes in the structure of the global system and dispersal of power have provided an opportunity for middle powers to exert diplomatic activity and influence. As these trends increase, they will provide an opportunity for middle powers to improve their bargaining power. This would force the two major world powers to engage the middle powers by spending more diplomatic capital.

According to most assessments regarding international threats, the elections to be held in the world next year will have significant effects on the regional and global levels. Elections will be held in dozens of countries around the world, in which more than 4 billion people are expected to exercise their right to vote through the ballot.

The most consequential will be the US presidential elections. If former President Donald Trump returns to power, it will have far-reaching consequences for the world. Donald Trump is expected to adopt his old foreign policy that he adopted during his tenure. Trump’s foreign policy will affect US claims regarding relations with China, the war in Ukraine, relations with allies and climate change in other regions.

The key question in 2024 will be whether the trend of democratic regression seen in recent years will continue or stop. As democracies around the world face the challenges of divisiveness, intolerance and damaging politics, democratic marginalization is on the rise. These states have also witnessed a decline in civil liberties and freedom of the media, and attempts to suppress the right to dissent. All this is happening against the backdrop of economic stress and rising public expectations.

The global trend of democratic decline has been recorded by many international organizations. For example, the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance’s latest Global State of Democracy report found democracies in a large number of countries to be in decline. The report calculated that more than two-thirds of the world’s population lives in declining democracies, authoritarian or hybrid regimes.

Responding to the vulnerabilities created by modern technology will be the main challenge of the year 2024. A digitalized world is facing vexing cybersecurity issues as its threats are on the rise across the globe.

Data theft and fraud, cyber attacks, attacks on sensitive systems, power networks and financial markets are among the growing threats. Artificial intelligence, especially its military use, is also giving rise to many risks. Yet we do not see international initiatives aimed at addressing or mitigating the destabilizing effects of new technologies.

There will be many challenges in the year 2024, but these challenges will be faced by us in a world where both global leadership and unity will be lacking.

