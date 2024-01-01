English
International Shia News Agency
Israel increases attacks in southern Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- First day of the year – multiple air raids on the hills behind me near the coast. Israeli warplanes carried out about eight attacks – sending huge clouds of smoke into the area. There were several other drone missiles in the same area. So about 10 attacks on the hills around Nakuru.

In Kfar Kila to the east, approximately three air strikes were reported. Maroun al-Ras, located in the central sector, reported three instances of Israeli assaults involving artillery and drones.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

