Lebanese military expert: Israel not achieved any of its strategic objectives in Gaza War

SHAFAQNA- “Mohammad Atwi,” a retired brigadier general of the Lebanese army and military expert of this country, stated: “The battles in occupied Palestine, Gaza Strip, and the southern border, as well as the ongoing clashes in southern Lebanon, are interconnected and have a decisive and existential relationship with each other.

Speaking to Shafaqna Lebanon, Atwi expressed: “This means that the forces of resistance cannot be separated. Undoubtedly, the Israeli enemy has not reached any of its strategic objectives set since the beginning of the aggression.”

He added, “The strategic goals of the Israeli regime can be summarized in two objectives: the destruction of Hamas and the liberation of prisoners in Gaza, and in Lebanon, drawing Hezbollah behind the Litani River. However, none of these goals has been achieved so far.”

Dr. Atwi emphasized: “The Israeli regime replaced these goals with an easily accessible objective, considering it a victory, which is the destruction of buildings and homes and displacing people in Gaza on the one hand, and the southern villages of Lebanon on the other.”

This military analyst clarified that there is a difference between the destruction of homes in Gaza and the destruction of homes in southern Lebanon. Non-combatants in Gaza have no refuge other than the southern part of Gaza to seek shelter, while in southern Lebanon, the southern citizens are still resistant and continue to resist without relocating, as most people in southern villages are part of the resistance, and there is nowhere else for them to go.

Atwi regarding the level of Israel’s interest in the continuation of the war stated: “What the enemy is doing in Gaza is a type of attrition warfare that is not in its favor, neither in terms of human casualties nor militarily and economically.”

The Lebanese expert stated: “The reason for this is that more than half a million Israelis have left the occupied northern towns and settlements in Palestine and the besieged Gaza Strip. They are considered a heavy burden on this regime. Additionally, the return of a large number of Westernized Israelis to Israel and the departure of commercial and economic companies, especially technology, who no longer have any confidence in the Israeli government, should be added to this, making it increasingly difficult for the Israeli economy.”

The retired brigadier general of the Lebanese army regarding the battle path in southern Lebanon said: “The Israeli regime has not reached any of its objectives aimed at pushing Hezbollah northward and implementing Resolution 1701.”

He pointed out that this resolution has not been implemented by Israel for decades and cannot force the resistance to carry it out. He added: “Resolution 1701 is not important for either the resistance or Lebanon. If Israel wants to implement it, it must first implement it itself by withdrawing from occupied areas such as Shebaa Farms, Kfar Shuba Hills, and the Gajar village. It should also refrain from violating Lebanon’s sovereignty and attacking specific areas in Syria from Lebanese territories.

Source: Shafaqna Persian