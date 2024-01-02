English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah (SA)

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented another live broadcast, welcoming Dr. Imranali Panjwani, celebrating “The Birth of Bibi Fatimah (SA)”.

SPEAKER

Dr Imranali Panjwani has lived, studied and worked in the UK, Middle East and Australia as an academic, lawyer, chaplain and community worker. He researches Islamic and Western Law focusing on the subject of the law, interpretation of scripture, moral development and access to justice and human rights for minority communities. His country expert reports have been commented upon by judges and lawyers and draw upon his diverse legal, cultural and religious experiences.

[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah (SA)

