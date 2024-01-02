Kidnapping of baby girl in Gaza condemned by Palestinian Foreign Ministry

SHAFAQNA- The kidnapping of a Palestinian baby girl in Gaza by an Israeli soldier has been condemned by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

it said in a statement: “The kidnapping of the infant girl from the Gaza Strip is evidence that the occupation army is committing the most heinous crimes against civilians without oversight or accountability.” The statement emphasizes: “The Ministry calls on the occupation authorities to immediately hand over the infant to the Palestinian National Authority.”

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com