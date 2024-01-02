England: Meaningful tweets from Jeremy Corbyn on eve of New Year

SHAFAQNA- The world enters 2024, experiencing a bloody 3-month of war, hatred, and infanticide. In such a sorrowful world, there are voices in search of peace, justice, and hope.

According to Shafaqna, on the eve of the New Year, Jeremy Corbyn the British politician, remembering the global injustice, emphasized the necessity to keep hope for a more peaceful world.

In the face of global injustice, we must keep alive the hope that a more peaceful, sustainable and equal world is possible. My piece for @M_Star_Online on the year ahead. https://t.co/yhZBmLRHEg — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 1, 2024

Corbyn called for keeping campaigning for a ceasefire, justice and lasting peace around the world.

2023 has been a year of catastrophic suffering and loss. It has also been a year of unwavering solidarity between those who believe that all human lives are of equal worth. In 2024, we will keep campaigning for a ceasefire, for justice, and for lasting peace around the world. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 31, 2023

The British Politician also believes in a long-term political solution that brings about real justice, freedom, and peace for the Palestinian people, beyond a ceasefire.

A ceasefire is the bare minimum. We need a long-term political solution that brings about real justice, real freedom and real peace for the Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/wTbk2azFSb — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 19, 2023

Remembering Gazan children, Jeremy Corbin points to the dreams of the children he had met in Gaza a few years ago and asks: Do their dreams not matter? Don’t they laugh & cry like other children?

These are some of the children I met in Gaza a few years ago. They liked to learn, draw & play. I have been thinking of these children, clinging to the hope they are still alive. Do their dreams not matter? Don’t they laugh & cry like other children? Don’t they deserve to live? pic.twitter.com/kXIzAFBjbu — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 28, 2023

He reminds us that in this Christmas those enduring the horrors of war will be in mourning and despair.

Many of us will spend this Christmas celebrating with our loved ones. Those enduring the horrors of war will be in mourning and despair. We are all human beings — and we all deserve to live in peace. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 22, 2023

www.shafaqna.com