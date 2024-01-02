English
England: Meaningful tweets from Jeremy Corbyn on eve of New Year

SHAFAQNA- The world enters 2024, experiencing a bloody 3-month of war, hatred, and infanticide. In such a sorrowful world, there are voices in search of peace, justice, and hope.

According to Shafaqna, on the eve of the New Year, Jeremy Corbyn the British politician, remembering the global injustice, emphasized the necessity to keep hope for a more peaceful world.

Corbyn called for keeping campaigning for a ceasefire, justice and lasting peace around the world.

The British Politician also believes in a long-term political solution that brings about real justice, freedom, and peace for the Palestinian people, beyond a ceasefire.

Remembering Gazan children, Jeremy Corbin points to the dreams of the children he had met in Gaza a few years ago and asks: Do their dreams not matter? Don’t they laugh & cry like other children?

He reminds us that in this Christmas those enduring the horrors of war will be in mourning and despair.

 

