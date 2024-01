SHAFAQNA- The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, reported a confrontation with Israeli troops in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Israeli soldiers were injured in the clash.

In the Al-Mahatta area of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the armed wing said it targeted the Israeli military with mortar shells.

