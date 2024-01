SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces carried out 15 attacks in Gaza in the last 24 hours, killing 207 Palestinians, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, adding that 338 people were also injured.

Total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since then October 7th is now 22,185. At least 57,000 have been injured.

In addition, more than 320 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli troops and settlers since October 7.

Source: Al Jazeera

