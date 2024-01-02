English
Israel’s Supreme Court rejects key part of judicial reform, fuelling divisions amid war

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday overturned a controversial government plan to curb the powers of the judiciary. This is an unprecedented move that has reignited bitter tensions in the country as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wages war against Hamas in Gaza Strip.

The court ruled by eight votes to seven that the amendment government applies. The so called law of appropriateness should not remain in force. The bill stripped the Supreme Court of the power to declare government decisions unreasonable and was the first major element of a multilateral program to weaken the judiciary passed by the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, last year.

The verdict has reignited an emotional and heated debate that raged in Israel throughout 2023, but was sidelined by the Hamas attacks on October 7th. And it could cause a split in Israel’s war cabinet, which includes Netanyahu and two prominent critics of his efforts to reform the courts.

Source: CNN

