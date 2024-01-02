Nasa’s Parker mission to make solar landing in 2024

SHAFAQNA- The Parker Solar Probe, one of the most courageous missions in the history of space exploration, is the first spacecraft that have flown through the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona to scientists. By covering 96% of the distance which separates our planet from its fiery star, it will break new ground in late December.

In doing so, Parker will reach speeds of approximately 700,000 km/h (or 435,000 mph) that makes it the fastest human-made craft in history. It will achieve such velocity through swinging around Venus, using the gravity of the planet to tighten its orbit around the sun and gain more speed.

This mission aims to achieve a better understanding of solar activity and clarify several mysteries surrounding the corona, where temperatures can reach a million degrees Celsius and above – in comparison to just 6,000C at the sun’s surface. Scientists hope the collected data by Parker will help understand why outer atmosphere of the sun is so much hotter than its surface.

End-of-year voyage of the probe will show its best chance of obtaining a greater understanding of crucial solar processes. After December, the probe’s orbit will not allow it anymore to swing around Venus, making it impossible for an even closer encounter with the sun.

Source: france24

