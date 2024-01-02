English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

Fierce confrontation between Gaza resistance and IOF

0

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian resistance continues to demonstrate resilience despite intense Israeli bombing, maintaining control of multiple fronts on the 88th day of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

The Al-Mayadeen correspondent reported that fierce clashes with the Israeli occupation continued in several directions in the Gaza Strip, especially in the Al-Tawam area northwest of Gaza and in the eastern and central areas of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza, as well as in the al-Daraj and al-Tuffa neighbourhoods east of Gaza City.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israel’s Supreme Court rejects key part of judicial reform, fuelling divisions amid war

parniani

Executing Palestinians are “the act of gangs”

parniani

At least 200 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in past 24 hours

parniani

Over 22,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since 7 October

parniani

Gaza War: Latest Casualty Figures on 2 Jan. 2024

parniani

England: Meaningful tweets from Jeremy Corbyn on eve of New Year

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.