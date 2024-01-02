Fierce confrontation between Gaza resistance and IOF

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian resistance continues to demonstrate resilience despite intense Israeli bombing, maintaining control of multiple fronts on the 88th day of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

The Al-Mayadeen correspondent reported that fierce clashes with the Israeli occupation continued in several directions in the Gaza Strip, especially in the Al-Tawam area northwest of Gaza and in the eastern and central areas of Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza, as well as in the al-Daraj and al-Tuffa neighbourhoods east of Gaza City.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com