Discovery of three mummies in the east of Hadhramaut in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- The General Manager of the General Organization of Antiquities and Museums in Hadhramaut province in Yemen announced: “three mummies were found in the east of Hadhramaut in the first ancient discovery of its kind in this province”.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service, RT Arabic wrote: Riyadh Bakarmoom emphasized: “the discovered mummies are in good condition and they will be explored for more information about their history and method of mummification”.

People of ancient Yemen used raisin, camel fat, leaves of some plants, resin, gum Arabic, salt and tar in the mummification process.

It is noteworthy that mummies have already been discovered in Sanaa, Al Mahwit, Dhamar, Al Jawf and Shibam, the most prominent of which is a 3200-year-old mummy that was discovered in 1986.

