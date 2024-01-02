English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Discovery of three mummies in the east of Hadhramaut in Yemen

0

SHAFAQNA- The General Manager of the General Organization of Antiquities and Museums in Hadhramaut province in Yemen announced: “three mummies were found in the east of Hadhramaut in the first ancient discovery of its kind in this province”.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service, RT Arabic wrote: Riyadh Bakarmoom emphasized: “the discovered mummies are in good condition and they will be explored for more information about their history and method of mummification”.

People of ancient Yemen used raisin, camel fat, leaves of some plants, resin, gum Arabic, salt and tar in the mummification process.

It is noteworthy that mummies have already been discovered in Sanaa, Al Mahwit, Dhamar, Al Jawf and Shibam, the most prominent of which is a 3200-year-old mummy that was discovered in 1986.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Analysis: USA-led multinational naval force in Red Sea appears to have weakened

parniani

INA: Iraqi diplomat appointed Deputy Head of UN’s Mission in Yemen

parniani

Yemen threatens to close Bab Al-Mandab Strait

leila yazdani

Expert: Possibility of initiating “assassination of Hamas and resistance officials”

faati

Ansar Allah: We will expand our operations against Israel

bahramian

Dozens of migrants missing after boat overturns near Yemen

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.