Türkiye arrests 33 alleged spies for Israel

SHAFAQNA- On Tuesday, Türkiye arrested 33 people accused of spying for the Israeli secret service Mossad. Turkish media reported on the arrests without revealing the nationality of those detained.

The suspects were arrested in operations in eight provinces around Istanbul, according to reports from the private DHA and the state news agency Anadolu. Their tasks allegedly included kidnappings and intelligence work.

Turkish security services are actively searching for 13 other suspects who are accused of “international espionage” for Israel, it is said, Relations between Türkiye and Israel deteriorated significantly after the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Al Mayadeen

