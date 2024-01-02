English
Times: Reduction of British weapons stockpile to “nothing”

SHAFAQNA- British arms stockpile is almost exhausted after almost two years of deliveries to Ukraine, The Times reports. The British newspaper added that Britain, like other Western countries, is increasing arms production ahead of the US presidential election in 2024.

After spending more than 4.6 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) on securing military supplies to Kiev since February 2022, London received a warning from NATO s deputy supreme commander for Europe in July , General. Tim Radford said it risked jeopardizing its position in the US led bloc, citing problems such as a lack of staff as factors.

Source: Al Mayadeen

