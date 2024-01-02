Possible cost of the Gaza war is $58 billion

SHAFAQNA- Israeli central bank Governor, Amir Yaron, has told that the military and civilian costs of the war in the Gaza Strip may reach $58 billion.

According to al-Quds al-Arabi, he said that this cost will be a burden on the budget’s shoulder that must be interacted through reducing secondary costs.

The costs of Israel’s war on Gaza reached $15 billion in the first month from $8 billion in the first two weeks and then reached $35,50 and now $58 billion.

Israeli central bank Governor said since October 7, the Bank of Israel has continuously evaluated the effect of the war on the economy and the market, and examines these effects at the level of the economy and Gaza.

He explained it is clear that the economy is suffering from the negative and extensive effect in different scopes but the total economic situation has been improved and this is a sign that the economy of Israeli has been successful in compatibility with the existing conditions.

Yaron said that the use of credit card has been improved but tourism improvement is slow and the unemployment rate, which soared at the beginning of the war, is reducing.

