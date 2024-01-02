Baghdad is prepared to launch implementation of metro project

SHAFAQNA- The adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister for Transportation Affairs, Nasser Al-Asadi, said that the Baghdad metro has 64 stations in which driverless trains are used.

In an interview with Al Sabaah, Al-Asadi, while announcing that launching the construction of the Baghdad metro project will officially be announced in this month, emphasized: several proposed plans in the Baghdad metro plan have been collected which cover 85% of area of the city.

The Adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister pointed out: length of the Baghdad metro is 148 kilometers which will be drawn between 65 stations among which 8 stations are for moving between metro lines.

He added: The metro route covers all places in Baghdad, including tourist areas, universities, religious sites, markets, government offices, hospitals and all important points in the capital city.

Al-Asadi explained that there is also a route to Baghdad International Airport that is connected to four lines among eight metro lines so that the process of moving passengers from each area in Baghdad to the airport is performed easily.

He asserted that the number of passengers of the Baghdad metro will reach five million people per day which is a very high number; because the normal rate of passenger movement by metro is about 20% of population of cities.

Also, the adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister told that Baghdad metro will have global standards and will be driverless to have high security.

