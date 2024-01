SHAFAQNA- Al-Jazeera’s Correspondent Tareq Abu Azzoum reports that the death toll from the assault on the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) main office in Khan Younis has climbed to five individuals.

Abu Azzoum, speaking from Rafah, stated: “This is the second attack carried out against this institution.”

Source: aljazeera

