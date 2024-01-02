Lebanon: Israel assassinated Hamas Deputy Political Chief in Beirut [Video]

SHAFAQNA- Israel assassinated Hamas Deputy Political Chief, Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri, in an explosion that occurred in southern Beirut.

According to Shafaqna quoting NNa, the explosion targeting a Hamas office in Mcharafieh resulted in the martyrdom of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and two leaders from Al-Qassam Brigades. Also several individuals are reportedly injured.

Later reports reveal the casualty toll from the southern suburb explosion has increased to 6 martyrs.

Mikati: Israel attempts to drag Lebanon into confrontation

Najib Mikati, the Caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon condemning the explosion, said: “This explosion is a new Israeli crime aimed at inevitably dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontation, following the daily ongoing assaults in the South, resulting in a significant number of martyrs and wounded individuals.”

Mikati further added, “This explosion undoubtedly aims to implicate Lebanon, serving as a clear response to our efforts to keep the specter of the ongoing war in Gaza away from Lebanon. We appeal to the concerned nations to pressure Israel to halt its targeting. We also caution against the Israeli political establishment resorting to exporting its failures in Gaza towards the southern borders to establish new facts and rules of engagement.”

He then emphasized, “Lebanon remains committed, as always, to relevant international legitimacy, especially Resolution 1701. However, it is Israel that has breached and surpassed it, as it remains unsatisfied with the level of death and destruction. It is evident to all that the decision of war rests in Israel’s hands, and it is imperative to restrain and halt its aggression.”

