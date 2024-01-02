English
UN agencies: Everyone is starving in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The most recent alerts from the United Nations’ relief agency aimed at helping Palestinians and the UN World Food Programme have emphasized the danger of famine and illness in densely populated regions. These areas have seen a significant number of individuals seeking refuge as a result of extensive aerial attacks in the northern and central parts of the besieged enclave.

WFP shared on X: “Everyone in Gaza is hungry! Skipping meals is the norm, and each day is a desperate search for sustenance. people often go the entire day and night without eating. Adults go hungry so children can eat.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

