SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati condemned on Tuesday the explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which left victims and injured demanded.

He said: “This explosion is a new Israeli crime aimed at inevitably dragging Lebanon into a new phase of confrontation, following the daily ongoing assaults in the South, resulting in a significant number of martyrs and wounded individuals.”

Source: NNA

