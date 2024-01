SHAFAQNA- Simultaneous with the anniversary of martyrdom of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former leader of Hashd al-Shaabi, the Iraqi Council of Ministers officially approved the naming of the street leading to Baghdad International Airport as martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis street.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3rd, is the anniversary of martyrdom of Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani in the US attack near Baghdad International Airport.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com