Saudi Arabia officially became BRICS member

SHAFAQNA- Saudi State TV announced official membership of this country in the BRICS bloc of countries.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al Khaleej Online, previously, Anil Sooklal, the representative of South Africa, had said that BRICS will expand from early January 2024 with the membership of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Ethiopia and Egypt.

The BRICS members, namely China, Russia, South Africa, India and Brazil had demanded the membership of Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries to join BRICS.

This group, which has more than 30% of the global economy, includes the largest oil exporters besides China, the largest oil consumer in the world.

Source: mdeast

www.shafaqna.com