SHAFAQNA- Oman’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth has completed a project called “Hockey Oman”, a new integrated complex that will host the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Eight teams from different countries will compete. The matches will take place from 15 to 21 January 2024. The groups will compete for three tickets to the upcoming Olympic Games.

Source: ONA

www.shafaqna.com