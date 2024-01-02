Hakim’s emphasis on loyalty to principles and values of Martyr Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis

SHAFAQNA- In a message on the occasion of the anniversary of martyrdom of the generals of victory against terrorism, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the National Wisdom Movement wrote: with a sorrow mixed with honor, we respect the fourth anniversary of martyrdom of the generals of victory against terrorism.

According to Shafaqna from the media office of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement in Iran, he emphasized that these martyrs represent national, ideological and heroic values in the hearts of their nations and societies. In the meanwhile, he condemned the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Words cannot describe the volume of sacrifice of the martyr who sacrificed his most valuable asset for the sake of religion, honor, land and homeland, the head of the National Wisdom Movement said.

At the end of this message, Hakim has emphasized that loyalty to their principles and values necessitates recalling their sacrifice and chivalry, keeping their memory alive, honoring their path, and adhering to their principles.

