South Africa: ICJ hearings against Israel set for Jan. 11 & 12

SHAFAQNA- Clayson Monyela, a spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, wrote on X that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has scheduled a hearing of South Africa’s proceeding against Israel for January 11 and 12.
According to Shafaqna quoting Al Jazeera, issuing a statement Malaysia welcomed South Africa instituting proceedings against Israel before the International Court of Justice on alleged genocide violations in Gaza.
“As a fellow party to the Genocide Convention, Malaysia calls on Israel to fulfil its obligations under international law and immediately end its atrocities against Palestinians,” Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in the statement.
Clayson Monyela, a spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, said South Africa expects “more countries … to issue similar statements in the coming days”.