SHAFAQNA- According to data from regional authorities, the number of fatalities caused by ongoing earthquakes in central Japan has reached 65.

According to the data, more than 100 individuals have experienced injuries of different levels of seriousness. Most of the people affected by the earthquakes are from Ishikawa Prefecture, where the tremors are concentrated.

More than 300 earthquakes, with the strongest measuring a magnitude of 7.6, have rattled Japan since Monday.

Source: TASS

