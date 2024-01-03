France closes its embassy in Niger

SHAFAQNA- The French government has temporarily closed its embassy in Niger, according to the French Foreign Ministry. The closure will remain in place until further notice due to serious obstacles to the exercise of its diplomatic responsibilities in the former colony.

At the end of July, President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by a coalition of Nigerien military officers who criticised his inability to effectively combat Islamist militants in the Sahel. Within days, the newly formed government in Niamey declared the French ambassador unwelcome and demanded the withdrawal of French troops.

Ambassador Sylvain Itte initially refused to leave, arguing that the military government lacked legitimacy, but eventually left at the end of September.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com